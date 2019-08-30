Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,877,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,885,000 after purchasing an additional 136,455 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,216,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $6,347,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.