Sciencast Management LP Buys New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,388,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,882,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,785 shares of company stock valued at $39,166,850. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 457,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,747. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.