Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 3,300 Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,877,000 after purchasing an additional 750,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,698,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,958,000 after purchasing an additional 413,072 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 817,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after purchasing an additional 231,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 207,920 shares during the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of Zscaler from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $94,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $347,257.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,906 shares of company stock worth $34,185,506. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $69.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,013. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -225.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.