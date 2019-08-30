Sciencast Management LP Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,403 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,244,000 after acquiring an additional 430,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,337 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.43.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

