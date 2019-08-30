Sciencast Management LP Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,910,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,708,000 after buying an additional 1,736,671 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,768,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,963,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,587,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,273,000 after buying an additional 210,102 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $37,675,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $15,587,318.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,179. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Cowen increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.