Sciencast Management LP Invests $367,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,836,000 after purchasing an additional 771,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after purchasing an additional 412,007 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in TransDigm Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 340,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,467,000 after purchasing an additional 106,794 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1,594.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 46,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,066 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $535.13. 85,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $307.36 and a 52-week high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.42.

In other news, insider Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $4,474,737.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,164.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.09, for a total transaction of $8,115,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,700 shares of company stock worth $149,218,718. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

