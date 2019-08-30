Sciencast Management LP Makes New $363,000 Investment in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.06. The stock had a trading volume of 265,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,967. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 127.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $289.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.46.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

In related news, insider Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $174,886.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 288,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $74,381,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,428,893.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,472 shares of company stock worth $135,933,493. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

