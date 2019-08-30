Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. 1,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,897. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

