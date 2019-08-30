Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 65.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Quanta Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

