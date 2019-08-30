Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Mcclain Value Management LLC

Mcclain Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 862.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,181 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International makes up about 7.9% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mcclain Value Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Science Applications International worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Science Applications International by 6,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $88.44. 6,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,185. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.39. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $93.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $1,090,033.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,650.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,199,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,598.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

