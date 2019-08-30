SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCYX. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of SCYX stock remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.31. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 141.28% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 766,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.