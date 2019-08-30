Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Secoo had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.43%. Secoo updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

SECO stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Secoo has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $171.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Secoo by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Secoo by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Secoo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Secoo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Secoo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

