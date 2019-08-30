Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 187.28 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 187.30 ($2.45), 42,303 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 101,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.07.

In related news, insider Sarah Harvey bought 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £995.94 ($1,301.37).

Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

