Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG) Trading Down 33.3%

Shares of Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (LON:HYG) were down 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.40 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.60 ($0.44).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.85, a current ratio of 23.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45.

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG)

Hygea vct plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to develop a portfolio of unquoted and quoted MedTech companies conforming to the Company’s investment template in order to generate capital growth over the long-term. The Company intends that approximately 80% of the Company’s assets will be invested in qualifying holdings, with the remainder held in cash and money market securities.

