Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $11.00 target price on Sensus Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $6.42 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86 and a beta of -0.21.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

