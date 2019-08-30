Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $700,345.00 and approximately $2,874.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, COSS and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00232286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.01347869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091288 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021633 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

