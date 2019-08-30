Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd (LON:SEQI) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.00

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 302457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.80 ($1.53).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd’s previous dividend of $1.50.

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd news, insider Sandra Platts purchased 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £2,574.72 ($3,364.33).

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Company Profile (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

