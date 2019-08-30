Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Director Sells $10,634.24 in Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Director Jason T. Bear sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $10,634.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT opened at $10.18 on Friday. Servotronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Servotronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

