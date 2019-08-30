Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 95,242 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,242 shares during the period. Boulder Growth & Income Fund comprises about 1.8% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.30% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 4,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,901. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

