Shaker Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,968 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 91.4% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 86,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 29.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 443,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 162.8% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 262,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 13.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. 1,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

