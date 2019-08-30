Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 182.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,365 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period.

Shares of PHT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,256. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

