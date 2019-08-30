Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 136,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income accounts for about 1.0% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income alerts:

NYSE HEQ traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.