Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Sherritt International Corp (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.22. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

Sherritt International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

