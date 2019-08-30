Short Interest in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expands By 8.9%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,374,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 74,728,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,339,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,431,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.