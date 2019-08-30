Short Interest in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Drops By 13.4%

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,434,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 3,968,200 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 27,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $515,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,197 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $3,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $8,733,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 73.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 699,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 297,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,010. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.68 million, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

