Short Interest in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Increases By 8.3%

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,605,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,482,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 133,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,920. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 181,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 50.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 991,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 332,531 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 86.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 90,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 42,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 213,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

