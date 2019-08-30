Short Interest in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Declines By 13.2%

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 527,200 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.24. 2,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,853. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $221.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

In other news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $567,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,094. Insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the second quarter worth approximately $49,696,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Iradimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 765.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iradimed by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

