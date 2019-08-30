Short Interest in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Declines By 11.9%

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 284,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

MCBC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

MCBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 617.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

