Short Interest in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Drops By 10.2%

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,218,900 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 5,814,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $696,550.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

