Short Interest in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Increases By 7.4%

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,283,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 4,917,400 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $328,685.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,763.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 30,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,685,850.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,240,336.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,966 shares of company stock worth $39,561,926 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Novocure by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Novocure by 560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novocure by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Novocure stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,213. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.14 and a beta of 2.46. Novocure has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

