Short Interest in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Decreases By 19.5%

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 306,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,964 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $212,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 59,357 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $320,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $37,500 and sold 491,259 shares worth $2,664,317. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,060,689 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 66,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 179,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $724.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 88.37%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.