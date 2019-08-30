Short Interest in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Decreases By 17.1%

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,736,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 17,772,500 shares. Approximately 60.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on Overstock.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $48.00 price target on Overstock.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other news, insider John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,728.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,817. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. 1,981,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,185. The stock has a market cap of $578.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.