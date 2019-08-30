Short Interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Drops By 13.5%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 1,322,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.47. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,923. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $214,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $114,882.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,702.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 105,090 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 700,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 113,275 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,266,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

