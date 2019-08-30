Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Declines By 13.1%

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBKB remained flat at $$10.62 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBKB. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 227.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 159,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

