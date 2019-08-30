Short Interest in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Expands By 9.6%

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,172,400 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 5,633,500 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 962,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SolarWinds by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.03. 3,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 30.11. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 67.62%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

