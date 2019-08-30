SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Position Lessened by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,142 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of SI-Bone worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter worth $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the first quarter worth $872,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SIBN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.78. 5,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. SI-Bone Inc has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $471.62 million and a P/E ratio of -27.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $45,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Yerby sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $177,530.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,024 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,173 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

