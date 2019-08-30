Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,625,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 602,212 shares.The stock last traded at $0.46 and had previously closed at $0.43.

SRRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 412,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

