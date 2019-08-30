Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after buying an additional 243,959 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 65.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 444,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 35,447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 89.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 741,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 349,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,762. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $581.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $71.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.