Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $29.45 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 11.8% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $179.59. The stock had a trading volume of 292,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,973. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.