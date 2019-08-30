Silverway Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Silverway has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Silverway token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $173,273.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,587.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.30 or 0.02935973 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001716 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00726317 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008503 BTC.

About Silverway

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

