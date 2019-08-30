SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $161,560.00

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One SIRIN LABS Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $161,560.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.49 or 0.04865704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SRN is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 tokens. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SIRIN LABS Token

SIRIN LABS Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LATOKEN, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Allbit, Liqui, Huobi, CoinExchange, Tidex, Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIRIN LABS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIRIN LABS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIRIN LABS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

