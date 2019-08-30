SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $66.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

SJW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE SJW traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,671. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $68.53.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,329,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SJW Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SJW Group by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SJW Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

