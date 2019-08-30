Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 25,613 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $70,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,150,000 after buying an additional 42,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.6% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $280.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,117. The company has a market capitalization of $280.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $283.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.80.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.