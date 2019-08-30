Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,163 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Visa were worth $112,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Visa by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 208,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 22,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.17. 197,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.65. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $184.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

