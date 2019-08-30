Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $197.33 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,536 shares during the period. AFLAC makes up approximately 1.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $197,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

In related news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,338.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $274,890.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at $560,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,527 shares of company stock worth $1,032,518. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

