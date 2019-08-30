Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $74.17 Million Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,389 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.53% of Cardinal Health worth $74,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $106,911,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $37,929,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,447,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 720,871 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 842,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 632,279 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,644,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. 108,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,676. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Argus lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

