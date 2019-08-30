Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 79,571 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 59.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 108.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.63.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,498,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,842 shares of company stock valued at $47,256,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.22. 5,321,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,462,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.