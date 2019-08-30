Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,075 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.15% of Consolidated Edison worth $45,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.85. 79,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,695. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

