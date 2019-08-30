Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,120 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. Questar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 45,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,288 shares of company stock valued at $40,882,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $227.52. 2,157,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,451. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $227.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.54 and its 200-day moving average is $200.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.