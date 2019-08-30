Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Mark J. Yost sold 11,239 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $267,488.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 498,773 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,797.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,336.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,264 shares of company stock worth $32,498,003 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 99.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyline by 39.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 160.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 81.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 538,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,658. Skyline has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

